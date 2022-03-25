LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
It's Fashion Week—but not as we know it

Published on: 25 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Consider the territorial scope of your current trade mark protection 
  • Consider whether your brand needs to expand its existing trade mark protection to other goods and/or services
  • Conduct a clearance search before use in the Metaverse
  • Consider whether your brand has any coexistence agreements in place which may impact their entry into the Metaverse

Article summary

IP analysis: Michael Shaw, partner, John Ferdinand, partner, and Eve Brown, associate, at Marks & Clerk discuss what fashion brands should consider before showcasing their collections at Metaverse Fashion Week. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

