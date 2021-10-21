Issuing and serving the claim form—pitfalls and potential relief in procurement challenges and beyond (CitySprint UK v Barts Health NHS Trust)

Article summary

Public Law analysis: This case revolved around the procedure and timing for issue and service of the claim form in a challenge made under the Public Contracts Regulations 2015 (PCR 2015). Though particularly relevant for the commencement of procurement disputes, the case will have far reaching implications for litigators in all areas. The judgment provides guidance on the mechanics of using CE-File and issues around sealing and payment of fees when you are right up against a limitation deadline. The case also examines the rules on service by email, the requirements for doing so, and the availability of relief particularly in procurement cases where limitation is extremely short. The judgment looks at recent cases involving similar issues including Good Law Project v SoS for Health of Social Care (2021) and Tiger Falkirk v Paragon (2021) and manages to distinguish them. A key point which feeds into considerations on relief is the prejudice suffered by the defendant, which they submitted was the imposition of the automatic suspension, but here the judge found little or no prejudice and this was especially compelling. This case follows a practical approach to the errors that were made on issue and service of the claim form and departs from the strict letter of the CPR. Although the judge commented that this case was unusual and does not mean the court is ‘indulgent towards widespread failures’, there is no doubt that this case will be relied upon by many a claimant to come. Written by Rebecca Lawrence, senior associate and PSL at Trowers & Hamlins LLP. or to read the full analysis.