- Issues-based costs order in case of proven dishonesty where the claim failed on causation (TMO Renewables Ltd (in liquidation) v Yeo)
- What are the practical implications of this case?
- What was the background?
- What did the court decide?
- Case details
Article summary
Dispute Resolution analysis: Mrs Justice Joanna Smith considered the claimant’s application for the defendants to pay 40% of its costs following trial of an action for breach of fiduciary duty. The claimant company had succeeded in proving that the defendants, who were its former directors and former legal adviser, dishonestly breached their contractual and fiduciary duties. The claim had, however, failed on causation and loss and so the company recovered nothing. The judge refused to award the claimant the costs sought but reduced the defendants’ costs recovery to 30% on account of the seriousness of their conduct in advancing a dishonest case on liability. Written by David Juckes, barrister at Hailsham Chambers.
