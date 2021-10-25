LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Dispute Resolution / Costs and funding / Cost orders

Legal News

Issues-based costs order in case of proven dishonesty where the claim failed on causation (TMO Renewables Ltd (in liquidation) v Yeo)

Published on: 25 October 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Issues-based costs order in case of proven dishonesty where the claim failed on causation (TMO Renewables Ltd (in liquidation) v Yeo)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: Mrs Justice Joanna Smith considered the claimant’s application for the defendants to pay 40% of its costs following trial of an action for breach of fiduciary duty. The claimant company had succeeded in proving that the defendants, who were its former directors and former legal adviser, dishonestly breached their contractual and fiduciary duties. The claim had, however, failed on causation and loss and so the company recovered nothing. The judge refused to award the claimant the costs sought but reduced the defendants’ costs recovery to 30% on account of the seriousness of their conduct in advancing a dishonest case on liability. Written by David Juckes, barrister at Hailsham Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Convention rights—structure of qualified rights

Convention rights—structure of qualified rights

Convention rights—structure of qualified rightsThe rights preserved under the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), as set out in the Human Rights Act 1998 Sch 1, can be broadly divided into three groups:•absolute rights—which cannot be interfered with by the state or derogated from even in a

Insurable interest

Insurable interest

Insurable interestThis Practice Note considers insurable interest, including insurable interest in construction and liability insurance. It also considers insurable interest in subrogation, co-insurance and double insurance and the Insurable Interest Bill.What is insurable interest?‘Insurable

Indirect discrimination

Indirect discrimination

Indirect discriminationThis Practice Note considers unlawful indirect discrimination under Equality Act 2010 (EqA 2010).There is a clear difference between direct and indirect discrimination, and the two are mutually exclusive (although claims may of course be brought in the alternative):•the law

What is a statutory declaration of solvency, and what happens if a false declaration of solvency is made

What is a statutory declaration of solvency, and what happens if a false declaration of solvency is made

What is a statutory declaration of solvency, and what happens if a false declaration of solvency is madeStatutory declaration of solvencyA company enters voluntary liquidation when the members of the company vote to do so by a special resolution. For more information, see Practice Note: What is a

Related documents:

4 News
View More
3 Practice notes
View More
5 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
5 Q&As
View More
3 Practice notes
View More