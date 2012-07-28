ISPs to send warning letters to subscribers that infringe copyright?

Article summary

In a Court of Appeal judgment last week, BT and TalkTalk lost in their effort to block the controversial ‘three steps’ provisions of the Digital Economy Act designed to deal with individual copyright infringers online. This alert sets out what this might mean in practice for copyright owners and ISPs. It also considers how these measures will fit with the existing remedies in place under 97A of the Copyright Designs and Patents Act 1988. or to read the full analysis.