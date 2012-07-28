Sign-in Help
ISPs to send warning letters to subscribers that infringe copyright?

Published on: 28 July 2012
Updated on: 22 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • ISPs to send warning letters to subscribers that infringe copyright?
  • Background in brief
  • How this fits with Section 97A of the Copyright Designs & Patents Act 1988
  • An overview of the proposed DEA measures
  • Will the Code provide a useful tool for rights holders?

Article summary

In a Court of Appeal judgment last week, BT and TalkTalk lost in their effort to block the controversial ‘three steps’ provisions of the Digital Economy Act designed to deal with individual copyright infringers online. This alert sets out what this might mean in practice for copyright owners and ISPs. It also considers how these measures will fit with the existing remedies in place under 97A of the Copyright Designs and Patents Act 1988. Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

