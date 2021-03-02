Sign-in Help
Home / IP / Internet / Digital and social

Legal News

ISP liability in the age of ‘stream ripping’ (Young Turks Recordings v BT and others)

ISP liability in the age of ‘stream ripping’ (Young Turks Recordings v BT and others)
Published on: 02 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • ISP liability in the age of ‘stream ripping’ (Young Turks Recordings v BT and others)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

TMT analysis: This decision provides readers with a succinct but thorough summary of the law as it stands in relation to internet service provider (ISP) liability and website-blocking orders where an unknown third party is operating websites and applications which facilitate or contain copyright infringing content. The case relates in particular to an infringing practice called ‘stream ripping’, mostly done on YouTube. This is where an unauthorised user ‘rips’ the audio files embedded in music videos and other YouTube content, downloading the same and then proceeding to share or offer the audio file for sale. The court held that the claimants should be granted the website-blocking order sought against the defendants, who were several ISPs in the UK (including BT, EE and Sky) who make up around 90% of the market. There were also interesting issues about website operator liability and targeting which were addressed in the decision. Written by Philip Partington, partner and head of intellectual property, and Lakmal Walawage, associate (intellectual property), at JMW Solicitors LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

A company’s constitution

What is a company's constitution?A company’s 'constitution' is defined under the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006) as including:•the company’s articles of association, and•any resolutions and agreements affecting a company’s constitutionThe CA 2006 definition of 'constitution' is not exhaustive and also

LEXISNEXIS

Notaries and notarisation—notarisation

The principles of the notarial act are that it is:•an act of the notary and not of the parties named in the document•a record of a fact, event or transaction•in the form of a document, notwithstanding the form of the underlying document, fact, event or transactionThe purpose of the notarial act is

LEXISNEXIS

What is electronic money?

BREXIT: UK is leaving EU on Exit Day (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018). This has an impact on this Practice Note. For further guidance on the impact of Brexit on e-money requirements, see Practice Note: Impact of Brexit: Payment services and electronic money directives—quick

LEXISNEXIS

Declaratory relief of planning decisions

A declaratory judgment is a judgment identifying the rights, duties or obligations of one or more parties in a dispute. It is legally binding, but does not order any action by a party. A court may issue it alone or in conjunction with some other relief such as an injunction and can be granted on an

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More