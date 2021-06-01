menu-search
Legal News

Islamic financing faces a post-LIBOR test

Published on: 01 June 2021
Published by: Law360
  • The demise of LIBOR
  • Added nuances for compliance
  • Term RFRs
  • Reconciliation and equalisation
  • Reconciliation and rebate
  • Looking ahead

Article summary

Law360, London: Structuring Islamic financings is an intricate task. On the one hand, there is navigating the tax, regulatory and legal framework of the relevant jurisdiction. Running parallel to this is Islamic Sharia, the framework that governs Islamic jurisprudence.

