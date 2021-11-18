LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Is training time considered working time?

Published on: 18 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Required vocational training
  • The Court of Justice's findings
  • The case's impact in the UK

Employment analysis: The Court of Justice has held that mandatory vocational training held at an offsite location and outside of normal working hours was considered working time. Helen Hughes, associate, of VWV Solicitors analyses the decision in BX v Unitatea Administrativ Teritorială. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

