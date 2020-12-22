Is there gold in them hills? (ON Tower UK Ltd v JH & FW Green Ltd)

Article summary

Property Disputes analysis: The decision in ON Tower UK Ltd v JH & FW Green Ltd is a companion decision to Cornerstone Telecommunications Infrastructure Ltd v London and Quadrant Housing Trust. The latter suggested a ‘tariff’ for urban rooftop values under paragraph 24 of the Electronic Communications Code. The former has now similarly set a level for greenfield sites—£750 per annum base value, uplifted in that case to £1,200 to reflect the proximity of dwellings. Additionally, the Upper Tribunal clarified the law relating to upgrading and sharing, and made clear that the default rights conferred as a consequence of entering into a Code agreement under paragraph 24 of the Code are a statutory floor, not a ceiling. Written by Oliver Radley-Gardner, barrister at Falcon Chambers. or to read the full analysis.