Is the future control regime for carbon capture slowly taking shape?

Published on: 31 May 2013
Updated on: 24 December 2020
  • Is the future control regime for carbon capture slowly taking shape?
  • Original news
  • What key changes will arise as a result of the Regulations coming into force?
  • Are they a desirable development or could there be any unintended consequences?
  • Do you have any best practice tips for lawyers, for instance, what should they do now and how should they best advise their clients?
  • Is there a pattern or trend emerging in this area and are the Regulations in line with it?

Article summary

Environment analysis: Will the new Offshore Combustion Installation Regulations place additional regulatory burdens on offshore operators beyond the pre-existing IPPC regime? James Taylor of Simmons & Simmons believes not and considers the issues.

