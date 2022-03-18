LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / IP / Patents / Patent disputes

Legal News

Is the EPO’s approach to claim interpretation at odds with the UK courts’ principle of doctrine of equivalents?

Published on: 18 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Is the EPO’s approach to claim interpretation at odds with the UK courts’ principle of doctrine of equivalents?
  • UK courts’ doctrine of equivalents
  • The third Actavis question—Illumina Cambridge Ltd v Latvia MGI Tech SIA
  • EPO decision T-1127/16
  • The importance of commas?
  • Conclusion

Article summary

Life Sciences analysis: Oliver Parish, Associate at Mathys & Squire, an intellectual property law firm, discusses the differing approaches taken by the European Patents Office and the UK courts when using the content of the description of a patent to interpret the claims. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?This Practice Note explains what a third party debt order (TPDO) (previously known as garnishee orders) is as a means of enforcing a judgment debt, with reference to CPR 72. The order directs a third party who owes money to the judgment debtor to pay that

SRA Code of Conduct for individuals and firms

SRA Code of Conduct for individuals and firms

SRA Code of Conduct for individuals and firmsThis Practice Note provides guidance on the SRA Codes of Conduct, contained in the SRA Standards and Regulations, in force from 25 November 2019. The SRA Standards and Regulations include two Codes of Conduct—a Code forSolicitors, RELs and RFLs and a Code

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretation

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretation

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretationThis Practice Note considers the nature and scope of arbitration agreements with a particular focus on arbitration agreements pursuant to the law of England and Wales, although it also discusses the concept from an international

Contractual damages—non-pecuniary losses

Contractual damages—non-pecuniary losses

Contractual damages—non-pecuniary lossesThis Practice Note considers the different categories of contractual damages that may be available for non-financial loss (non-pecuniary loss), ie punitive damages, damages for loss of enjoyment and loss of amenity, restitutionary damages and negotiating

Related documents:

4 Practice notes
View More
4 Precedents
View More

Related documents:

4 Practice notes
View More
4 Precedents
View More