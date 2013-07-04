Sign-in Help
Is more needed from the PPF? (4 July 2013)

  • Why has the government decided to increase the PPF compensation cap for employees who have accrued benefits in their pension scheme for longer than 20 years?
  • Was the government influenced by the recent CJEU judgment in Hogan and others v Minister for Social and Family Affairs and others [2013] All ER (D) 43 (May)?
  • Does the government’s decision go far enough?
  • Are there any implications for other employees with less than 20 years’ service?

Article summary

Pensions analysis: Does the government’s decision to increase the Pension Protection Fund (PPF) compensation cap go far enough? Giles Orton, a partner in the Eversheds pensions team, who has campaigned to improve the position of long-serving employees in their treatment by the PPF, believes more work is needed to adequately protect employees. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

