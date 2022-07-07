LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Is it ever too late to amend? (Specialist Building Products Ltd (t/a Profile 22 Systems) v New Century Doors Ltd)

Published on: 07 July 2022
Construction analysis: If a case has to be substantially amended what factors will influence when permission to amend will be given by the court and what can be done to resist permission being granted? The authorities were affirmed and applied by Alexander Nissen QC sitting as High Court Judge and the point of reference was the fact that the application made and was being heard at the time of the first CMC. Written by James Davison, barrister at 3PB Barristers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

