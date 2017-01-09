Sign-in Help
Is adult social care in crisis?

Published on: 09 January 2017
  • Is adult social care in crisis?
  • What is the legal framework around local authority statutory duties in relation to social care?
  • What are the grey areas where the provision of care could be considered to be discretionary and therefore assistance refused?
  • In practice, are any local authorities exercising discretion to provide care beyond the bare minimum required by statute?
  • How are local authorities balancing the budget cuts with their duties? Is anyone doing anything particularly unusual/effective/innovative?
  • How likely is it that legal action will be taken against local authorities in relation to the provision of health care? What form would any claim be likely to take? What would claimants need to be able to demonstrate in order for their claim to be successful?
  • What does all this mean for local authority legal departments? Is there any action they should be taking?
  • How does this fit in with other developments in this area? Do you have any predictions for future developments?

Local Government analysis: Is there a solution to adult social care? Simon Goacher, partner and head of local government at Weightmans LLP, calls for a radical reconsideration of the entire health and social care system and better alignment of the objectives of the NHS and local authorities. He outlines some of the challenges facing the sector. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

