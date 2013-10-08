Sign-in Help
Home / Commercial / E-commerce / E-commerce

Legal News

Is a lack of regulation stunting the growth of Bitcoin?

Is a lack of regulation stunting the growth of Bitcoin?
Published on: 08 October 2013
Updated on: 24 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Is a lack of regulation stunting the growth of Bitcoin?
  • Original news
  • What is Bitcoin?
  • Where can it be spent, and how do you translate it into money?
  • What are the risks?
  • What about accounting and tax?
  • Is it likely to become mainstream in the future?
  • How would you advise a business thinking of using Bitcoins as a method of payment?

Article summary

Commercial analysis: Bitcoin has only existed since 2009 but now plays a role in international trade, so how should lawyers advise a business that wants to use it? Angus McFadyen, a lawyer specialising in payment and technology at Pinsent Masons, explains more about this new type of money. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSE)—environmental and health and safety enquiries

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSEs) are industry standard pre-contract enquiries used in commercial property transactions. CPSEs are endorsed by the British Property Federation and are free to use. The CPSEs include specific environmental enquiries at enquiry 15 and there are several

LEXISNEXIS

Skeleton arguments

This Practice Note provides guidance on the interpretation and application of the relevant provisions of the CPR. Depending on the court in which your matter is proceeding, you may also need to be mindful of additional provisions—see further below.Note: this Practice Note does not deal with the

LEXISNEXIS

Acting in concert

Produced with input from Rebecca Cousin of Slaughter and May on market practice.This Practice Note summarises the rules and guidance in relation to parties who are, or may be presumed to be, acting in concert for the purposes of The City Code on Takeovers and Mergers (the Code). In particular the

LEXISNEXIS

Letter to client on disclosure obligations under CPR 31

This Precedent letter covers disclosure obligations under CPR 31. It does not apply to proceedings subject to the disclosure pilot scheme under CPR PD 51U. For guidance on the disclosure pilot scheme, see Practice Note: Business and Property Courts—the disclosure pilot scheme. For a client letter on

Related documents:

7 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As
4 News
View More

Related documents:

7 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As
4 News
View More