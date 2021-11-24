Irrational beliefs lead to libel and harassment injunction (Davies v Carter)

Article summary

TMT analysis: This is the judgment given following the trial of a libel and harassment claim brought by the claimant against a former customer of her husband’s, who wrongly convinced himself of her involvement with the provision of an allegedly defective service by her husband’s business. The remedies sought by the claimant included damages, aggravated damages and an injunction to prevent the defendant from republishing defamatory statements and from further harassing the claimant. In establishing the defendant’s liability, the judgment followed established case law, paying specific attention to the principles applicable in cases involving harassment by publication. Assessing the reasonableness of the defendant’s course of conduct, it considered, in particular, the relevance of the defendant’s right to freedom of expression and of the truth (or the defendant’s belief as to the truth) of the information published. Written by Mathilde Groppo, senior associate at Carter-Ruck Solicitors. or to read the full analysis.