Irish regulator focuses on shielding customers from IT risk

Published on: 31 March 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360, London: The Central Bank of Ireland said on 29 March 2021 that it will sharpen its focus on protecting consumers as lenders and insurers accelerate the use of technology in their daily dealings with customers, including a requirement for documented responses to incidents. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

