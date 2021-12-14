LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Irish lawmakers worry over possible UK data protection changes

Published on: 14 December 2021
Published by: MLex
  • Irish lawmakers worry over possible UK data protection changes
  • All eyes on London

MLex: The UK’s proposed data protection reforms are causing concern among Irish lawmakers, who have warned that a decision by the European Commission to rescind the UK’s adequacy decision would hurt Irish businesses. Malcolm Byrne, an Irish lawmaker on a Brexit scrutiny Committee, told MLex that there would be ‘very serious consequences for everyone’. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

