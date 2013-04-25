Sign-in Help
Home / Pensions / Disputes, discrimination and divorce / Disputes and litigation

Legal News

Irish failure to protect DB benefits sufficiently on employer insolvency (Hogan v Minister for Social and Family Affairs)

Irish failure to protect DB benefits sufficiently on employer insolvency (Hogan v Minister for Social and Family Affairs)
Published on: 25 April 2013
Updated on: 26 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Irish failure to protect DB benefits sufficiently on employer insolvency (Hogan v Minister for Social and Family Affairs)
  • Original news
  • What were the facts?
  • What legal principles applied?
  • What was decided?
  • What are the practical implications of this case?

Article summary

In Hogan v Minister for Social and Family Affairs (Case C-398/11), the European Court of Justice held that Ireland did not fulfil its obligations imposed by EU Insolvency Directive, and that its economic situation did not constitute an exceptional situation capable of justifying a lower level of protection of the interests of employees as regards their entitlement to old-age benefits under a supplementary occupational pension scheme. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Forming enforceable contracts—consideration

This Practice Note examines the doctrine of consideration and the key role it plays in English law in determining whether a contract is enforceable.A promise will only be capable of being contractually enforced if it is either made in a deed or made in exchange for something of value, known as

LEXISNEXIS

The doctrine of res judicata

What is a res judicata?A res judicata is a decision given by a judge or tribunal with jurisdiction over the cause of action and the parties, which disposes, with finality, of a matter decided so that it cannot be re-litigated by those bound by the judgment, except on appeal.Final judgments by

LEXISNEXIS

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?Third party debt orders were previously known as 'garnishee' orders and operated under the regime provided for in CCR Ord 30 and RSC Ord 49 (now revoked). Although the rules in CPR 72 are new, many of the principles with which they are concerned are well

LEXISNEXIS

Tomlin orders

Brexit: The UK's departure from the EU on exit day ie Friday 31 January 2020 has implications for practitioners dealing with provisions in the CPR relevant to cross border matters, including CPR 5.4C (discussed below). For guidance on the impact of Brexit on the CPR, see Cross border

Related documents:

7 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As
4 News
View More

Related documents:

7 Practice notes
View More
1 Q&As
4 News
View More