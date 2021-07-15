menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / EU Law / Insurance and reinsurance / Insurance and reinsurance

Legal News

Ireland urged to cap courts legal fees for injury claims

Ireland urged to cap courts legal fees for injury claims
Published on: 15 July 2021
Published by: Law360
  • Ireland urged to cap courts legal fees for injury claims

Article summary

Law360, London: The Irish Government must cap court legal fees, insurance reform campaigners said on 14 July 2021, after official figures revealed that costs for personal injury settlements following litigation were nearly 2,500% higher than for decisions issued through a state body. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Fraud by false representation

Fraud by false representation

Fraud by false representationFraud by false representationFraud by false representation applies to a broader range of conduct than the offences under the preceding legislation (the Theft Act 1968 (TA 1968)). No gain or loss need actually be made, and no deception need operate on the mind of the

PRA Rulebook—introduction for the insurance and reinsurance sector

PRA Rulebook—introduction for the insurance and reinsurance sector

PRA Rulebook—introduction for the insurance and reinsurance sectorOn 29 August 2015, the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) published the PRA Rulebook (Rulebook). The transition from the Handbook to the Rulebook was intended to benefit PRA-authorised firms, to access clearer and more concise

Contract interpretation—express terms in contracts

Contract interpretation—express terms in contracts

Contract interpretation—express terms in contractsExpress and implied contractual terms distinguishedContractual terms may be either express or implied:•express terms—are terms which are actually recorded in a written contract or openly expressed in an oral contract at the time the contract is made

Voluntary manslaughter

Voluntary manslaughter

Voluntary manslaughterVoluntary manslaughterVoluntary manslaughter consists of those killings which would be murder (because the accused has the relevant mental element for murder) but which are reduced to manslaughter because of one of the three special defences (loss of control, diminished

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More