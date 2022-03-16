LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Ireland to ban insurance loyalty penalty from July 2022

Published on: 16 March 2022
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360, London: The Central Bank of Ireland said on 15 March 2022 that it will introduce a ban from 1 July 2022 on controversial insurance pricing practices it says amount to a penalty on customer loyalty. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

