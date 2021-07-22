menu-search
Ireland—regulator considers ban on insurance dual pricing

Published on: 22 July 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360, London: The Central Bank of Ireland is considering a ban on the controversial insurance practice of dual pricing, which it described on 21 July 2021 as a ‘loyalty penalty’ on policyholders less likely to shop around for better prices. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

