Legal News

Ireland—Pressure grows on insurers as injury claims fall

Published on: 28 July 2021
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360, London: The Personal Injury Assessment Board (PIAB) said that the number of claims it has received has fallen 16% in a year, adding that the time is now right for insurers to pass on savings to policyholders. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

