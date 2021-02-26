Sign-in Help
Ireland—personal injury reform could lower insurance premiums

Published on: 26 February 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360, London: New guidelines on personal injury compensation currently being considered by Ireland’s Judicial Council could cause insurance prices across the country to fall, an independent government body said 25 February 2021. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

