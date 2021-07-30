menu-search
Ireland—no ‘one stop’ forum—High Court refers part of pandemic insurance claim to arbitration (Charwin T/A Charlie’s Bar v Zavarovalnica Sava Insurance Company)

Published on: 30 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Insurance & Reinsurance analysis: This case involved a claim under an insurance policy (Policy) arising from the closure of a pub in County Galway in March 2020 as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. Relying on the arbitration clause in the Policy, the defendant brought an application under Article 8(1) of the UNCITRAL Model Law (Model Law) seeking orders referring the parties to arbitration and staying the plaintiff's High Court proceedings. Written by Richard Willis (partner), Gavin Woods (partner), Andy Lenny (partner) and Peter Woods (associate) at Arthur Cox LLP.

