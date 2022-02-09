LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Ireland—new rescue process for small companies—practical considerations

Published on: 09 февраля 2022
Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: The Small Company Administrative Rescue Process was commenced in Ireland on 7 December 2021. Now that the process is available to SMEs, we set out some practical considerations for companies and creditors. Written by Frank Flanagan at Mason Hayes & Curran LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

