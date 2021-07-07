menu-search
Ireland—motor insurance reform on track

Published on: 07 July 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360, London: The government of Ireland said on 6 July 2021 that it is more than halfway toward completing its ambitious insurance reform, introduced six months ago to drive down rising motor insurance premiums in the country. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

