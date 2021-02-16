Sign-in Help
Ireland—last orders—will the FBD ‘test cases’ be the last word on business interruption claims?

Published on: 16 February 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Article summary

Insurance & Reinsurance analysis: The decision of the High Court in Hyper Trust Ltd t/a The Leopardstown Inn and others v FBD Insurance plc may have drawn a line under the impacted pubs’ disputes but questions remain as to the wider effect of the judgment, to include the criteria to be applied in the assessment of losses for business interruption claims arising from coronavirus (COVID-19). Martin Browne, partner, and Jenny Havard, solicitor of Beale & Co examine the key aspects of the judgment. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

