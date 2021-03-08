Sign-in Help
Ireland issues personal injury rules amid insurance reform

Published on: 08 March 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360, London: Judges in Ireland have voted in favour of new legal guidelines that will slash personal injury payouts, as part of a wider programme of insurance reform that the government hopes will drive down the cost of cover. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

