Ireland—insurers sign legal pledge after competition probe

Published on: 23 August 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360, London: Six insurers in Ireland have signed a legally binding commitment to reform their internal controls after a five-year investigation into price manipulation by the country's antitrust watchdog. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

