Ireland—Insurers concerned over regulatory burden

Published on: 09 September 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360, London: Three in five insurers are worried over the level of regulation in Ireland, according to a survey published on 8 September 2021, almost a year into a wide-ranging reform programme designed to drive down the cost of cover for consumers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

