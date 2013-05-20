- Ireland in breach of EU pension protection law (20 May 2013)
- Original news
- What was the decision of the Court of Justice of the European Union in this case?
- What were the reasons for this decision? What are the requirements of art 8 of Directive 2008/94/EC?
- What is the impact of this case on the Irish pensions system? Who will ultimately foot the bill?
- How was art 8 of Directive 2008/94/EC implemented in the UK?
- Are there now concerns the UK did not do enough to satisfy art 8?
- Could this case lead to a review of the compensation cap offered by the PPF?
- Are other countries affected by the case?
- What should lawyers do next?
Article summary
Pensions analysis: The Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) has ruled that Ireland, in not having any form of pension protection scheme, has breached European law in failing to protect members of occupational pension schemes on an employer’s insolvency. Matthew de Ferrars, partner at Pinsent Masons LLP, and Fraser Sparks, partner at Stephenson Harwood LLP, discuss the likely ramifications of the judgment.
