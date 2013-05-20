Ireland in breach of EU pension protection law (20 May 2013)

Article summary

Pensions analysis: The Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) has ruled that Ireland, in not having any form of pension protection scheme, has breached European law in failing to protect members of occupational pension schemes on an employer’s insolvency. Matthew de Ferrars, partner at Pinsent Masons LLP, and Fraser Sparks, partner at Stephenson Harwood LLP, discuss the likely ramifications of the judgment. or to read the full analysis.