menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / EU Law / Insurance and reinsurance / Insurance and reinsurance

Legal News

Ireland—FBD to pay €183m in business interruption claims

Published on: 09 August 2021
Published by: Law360
  • Ireland—FBD to pay €183m in business interruption claims

Article summary

Law360, London: Irish insurer FBD Insurance plc said on 6 August 2021 that it expects to pay out €183m in business interruption claims and legal costs, after it lost a court case on cover for national coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdowns. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Issue of redeemable shares

Issue of redeemable shares

Issue of redeemable sharesA limited company that proposes to issue redeemable shares must comply with the provisions of the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006).Why do companies issue redeemable shares?A company may wish to issue redeemable shares so that it has an alternative way to return surplus capital

Robbery

Robbery

RobberyRobberyRobbery is a theft offence, involving dishonesty but elevated also by the intention to use force.Robbery can only be tried in the Crown Court on indictment and is categorised as a class 3 offence.Elements of the offence of robberyA person is guilty of robbery if:•they steal something,

What is a public authority?

What is a public authority?

What is a public authority?There is no single, universal answer to the question whether a particular organisation is treated, in law, as a public authority.Rather, on one hand the courts have developed case law on which bodies are subject to administrative law through the judicial review procedure;

Deed of surrender

Deed of surrender

DateD [date]Parties1[name of Landlord] [of OR incorporated in England and Wales with company registration number [number] whose registered office is at] [address] (Landlord)2[name of Tenant] [of OR incorporated in England and Wales with company registration number [number] whose registered office

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More