Ireland—FBD to pay €183m in business interruption claims

Law360, London: Irish insurer FBD Insurance plc said on 6 August 2021 that it expects to pay out €183m in business interruption claims and legal costs, after it lost a court case on cover for national coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdowns.
