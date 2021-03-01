Ireland—FBD sets aside €65m afterbusiness interruption court loss

Law360, London: Irish insurer FBD Insurance plc said on 26 February 2021 that it has set aside €65m to pay out on business interruption insurance claims made by pubs forced to close during the country’s national coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown, after it decided not to appeal a High Court ruling.
