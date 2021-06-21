menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Ireland—EU warns Insurance Ireland about restricting competition

Published on: 21 June 2021
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360, London: Insurance Ireland could have breached antitrust rules and cut consumer choice by limiting access to a data-pooling service for automotive insurance claims, the European Commission said on 18 June 2021. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

