Ireland announces new watchdog for white collar crime

Published on: 18 August 2021
Published by: Law360
  • Irish government announces legislation to establish a new Corporate Enforcement Authority (CEA)

Article summary

Law360, London: The Irish government said on 17 August 2021 that it has drawn up laws to create a new independent corporate watchdog to investigate and prosecute white collar crime, with draft legislation timed for September 2021. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

