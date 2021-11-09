LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
IR35—Sky TV sports presenter’s engagement was a contract of service (Little Piece of Paradise Ltd v HMRC)

Published on: 09 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Why it matters
  • Case details

Article summary

Tax analysis: In Little Piece of Paradise Ltd v HMRC, the First-tier Tribunal (FTT) found that the relationship between Sky and a TV sports presenter was one of a contract of service and therefore dismissed the presenter’s service company’s appeal against Pay As You Earn determinations and National Insurance Contributions notices. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

