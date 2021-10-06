LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Corporate Crime / Criminal procedure and evidence / Private prosecutions

Legal News

IPO IP Crime and Enforcement Report 2021

Published on: 06 October 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • IPO IP Crime and Enforcement Report 2021
  • What does this report reveal about the scale of IP crime in the UK? Are there any common themes?
  • What are the key takeaways on how IP crime is being enforced by Trading Standards teams?
  • How did the pandemic change both the type of IP crimes committed and how they are enforced?
  • What developments or changes to IP crime enforcement do you anticipate over the next 12-24 months?​

Article summary

Corporate Crime analysis: Richard Heller of Drystone Chambers explores the Intellectual Property Office (IPO) IP Crime and Enforcement Report 2021, what it reveals about IP crime, common themes, key takeaways on enforcement, the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on IP crime and anticipated developments to IP crime enforcement over the next 12–24 months. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Multilateral Trading Facilities (MTFs)

Multilateral Trading Facilities (MTFs)

Multilateral Trading Facilities (MTFs)BREXIT: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 (‘IP completion day’) marked the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. Following IP completion day, key transitional arrangements come to an end and

European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA)

European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA)

European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA)BREXIT: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 (‘IP completion day’) marked the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. Following IP completion day, key transitional arrangements

Subrogation in insurance and reinsurance

Subrogation in insurance and reinsurance

Subrogation in insurance and reinsuranceWhat is the right of subrogation?In the context of insurance and reinsurance, the right of subrogation entitles an insurer or reinsurer, having indemnified the (re)insured, to ‘step into its shoes’ to bring an action in the (re)insured’s name. For the purpose

Easements and perpetuities

Easements and perpetuities

Drafting—2009 ActThe Perpetuities and Accumulations Act 2009 effectively disapplies the rule against perpetuities from future easements granted on or after 6 April 2010, so a draftsman now need not be concerned to specify a perpetuity period. Any restrictions on the exercise of the easement

Related documents:

4 News
View More
4 Practice notes
View More
4 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
4 Q&As
View More
4 Practice notes
View More