Legal News

IPEC holds ‘Mercury’ mark valid and infringed (Equisafety v Battle, Hayward and Bower)

Published on: 16 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

IP analysis: Equisafety sued Battle for infringing its trade mark for ‘Mercury’. Mercury had been used as a brand name for products including high visibility dog and horse rugs. Battle started selling similar products called ‘HyVIZ Silva Mercury Reflective’ or ‘Silva Mercury’. The judge found that there was infringement. Battle’s use of the sign was confusingly similar to the registered mark, was detrimental to the distinctive character of the mark (ie it damaged it through ‘blurring’), and it also took ‘unfair advantage’ of the registered mark. The trade mark was not descriptive and had not been applied for in bad faith. There was also passing off. However, the managing director was not liable as a joint tortfeasor. For a one-day trial, the case covers a lot of ground. Written by Giles Parsons, partner at Browne Jacobson LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

