Sign-in Help
Home / IP / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

IP weekly highlights—9 November 2017

IP weekly highlights—9 November 2017
Published on: 09 November 2017
Updated on: 04 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • IP weekly highlights—9 November 2017
  • In this issue:
  • Patents
  • Patents Court dismisses action to invalidate lacosamide anti-epileptic patent (Accord v Research Corporation Technologies)
  • Copyright & associated rights
  • New guidance on agreed procedures for audit of annual transparency report
  • Ensuring future prosperity of UK’s creative industries—what lawyers can do
  • Protecting a new TV format (Banner Universal Motion Pictures v Endemol Shine Group)
  • Internet
  • Opinion of AG Bot regarding data processing activities involving Facebook (Wirtschaftsakademie v ULD Schleswig-Holstein)
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of IP highlights examines the decision in Accord Healthcare v Research Corporation Technologies where the Patents Court dismissed Accord’s challenge to the validity of a patent covering the anti-epileptic drug lacosamide. It also contains an analysis of the possibility of game or quiz shows being protected as dramatic works following the High Court decision in Banner Universal Motion Pictures v Endemol Shine Group. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Law of the arbitration proceedings—curial law or lex arbitri (England and Wales)

This Practice Note considers the law governing the procedural law of arbitration proceedings (the curial law or lex arbitri) and how it is determined under the law of England and Wales (England and English are used as convenient shorthand).The procedural law of the arbitral proceedingsThe procedural

LEXISNEXIS

Forming enforceable contracts—intention to create legal relations

An intention to create legal relations is requiredThere are various situations in which a court will hold that an agreement is not binding because, though supported by consideration, it was made without any intention of creating legal relations (see, eg, Blue v Ashley).Did the parties intend to

LEXISNEXIS

Skeleton arguments

This Practice Note provides guidance on the interpretation and application of the relevant provisions of the CPR. Depending on the court in which your matter is proceeding, you may also need to be mindful of additional provisions—see further below.Note: this Practice Note does not deal with the

LEXISNEXIS

Tomlin orders

Brexit: The UK's departure from the EU on exit day ie Friday 31 January 2020 has implications for practitioners dealing with provisions in the CPR relevant to cross border matters, including CPR 5.4C (discussed below). For guidance on the impact of Brexit on the CPR, see Cross border

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More