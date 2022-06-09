- IP weekly highlights—9 June 2022
- In this issue:
- Trade marks/passing off
- Advocate General opines on extent of ‘use’ of trade marks by online intermediaries (Louboutin v Amazon)
- Court of Justice rules on establishing the existence of an earlier right in a particular locality (X BV v Classic Coach Company)
- Court of Justice decision on whether a trade mark warning letter may bring an end to acquiescence (HEITEC AG v HEITECH Promotion GmbH)
- High Court rules on Samsung’s liability for infringing third-party apps (Montres Breguet v Samsung)
- Patents
- Court of Appeal decision on validity of melatonin patent (Neurim Pharmaceuticals (1991) Ltd v Generics (UK) Ltd)
- Copyright & associated rights
- IPEC holds that ‘Only fools the (cushty) dining experience’ infringes the copyright in the character of ‘Del Boy’ and in ‘Only fools and horses’ scripts (Shazam v Only Fools The Dining Experience)
- Mariah Carey hit with US $60m Christmas song IP claim
- Top Gun: Maverick flies right into IP danger zone, claim says
Article summary
Welcome to this week’s edition of the IP weekly highlights: a hand-picked summary of news analysis, updates and new content from the world of IP. These highlights focus on the key rights of copyright and associated rights, database rights, trade marks and passing off, designs, and patents as well as covering issues relating to confidential information, know-how R&D and IP disputes all mainly from a UK and European perspective.
