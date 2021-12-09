- IP weekly highlights—9 December 2021
- In this issue:
- Copyright & associated rights
- Associated Newspapers’ appeal dismissed in Duchess case (HRH The Duchess of Sussex v Associated Newspapers Ltd)
- Court of Appeal ruling on ownership of copyright in software created in ‘personal time’ (Penhallurick v MD5 Ltd)
- Strike and summary judgment in copyright dispute (Costa v Dissociadid Ltd)
- Art Wars—NFT v copyright
- Trade marks/passing off
- Transfer of passing off claim to the IPEC rejected (Other Creative Ltd v Mother Family Ltd)
- Patents
- Views sought on effectiveness of Standard Essential Patents framework
- General IP
- IPO amends timings for receiving licence of right endorsement applications
This week's edition of IP weekly highlights includes: analysis of HRH The Duchess of Sussex v Associated Newspapers Ltd, in which the court dismissed Associated Newspapers Ltd’s appeal and affirmed the High Court’s decision to grant summary judgment in favour of the Duchess of Sussex, the case of Other Creative Ltd v Mother Family Ltd, which concerned a defendant’s application to transfer the claimant’s passing off claim to the Intellectual Property and Enterprise Court and a call for views from the IPO on the functioning of the Standard Essential Patents framework.
