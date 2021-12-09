IP weekly highlights—9 December 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of IP weekly highlights includes: analysis of HRH The Duchess of Sussex v Associated Newspapers Ltd, in which the court dismissed Associated Newspapers Ltd’s appeal and affirmed the High Court’s decision to grant summary judgment in favour of the Duchess of Sussex, the case of Other Creative Ltd v Mother Family Ltd, which concerned a defendant’s application to transfer the claimant’s passing off claim to the Intellectual Property and Enterprise Court and a call for views from the IPO on the functioning of the Standard Essential Patents framework. or to read the full analysis.