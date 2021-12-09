LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

IP weekly highlights—9 December 2021

Published on: 09 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Copyright & associated rights
  • Associated Newspapers’ appeal dismissed in Duchess case (HRH The Duchess of Sussex v Associated Newspapers Ltd)
  • Court of Appeal ruling on ownership of copyright in software created in ‘personal time’ (Penhallurick v MD5 Ltd)
  • Strike and summary judgment in copyright dispute (Costa v Dissociadid Ltd)
  • Art Wars—NFT v copyright
  • Trade marks/passing off
  • Transfer of passing off claim to the IPEC rejected (Other Creative Ltd v Mother Family Ltd)
  • Patents
    More...

Article summary

This week's edition of IP weekly highlights includes: analysis of HRH The Duchess of Sussex v Associated Newspapers Ltd, in which the court dismissed Associated Newspapers Ltd’s appeal and affirmed the High Court’s decision to grant summary judgment in favour of the Duchess of Sussex, the case of Other Creative Ltd v Mother Family Ltd, which concerned a defendant’s application to transfer the claimant’s passing off claim to the Intellectual Property and Enterprise Court and a call for views from the IPO on the functioning of the Standard Essential Patents framework. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

