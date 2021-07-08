IP weekly highlights—8 July 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of IP weekly highlights includes analysis of the case of Secretary of State for Health v Servier Laboratories Ltd in which the Secretary of State failed in their appeal to the Supreme Court in a £200m damages claim under the economic tort of unlawful interference for a patent which was held to be invalid, the case of Fox Group International Ltd v Teleta Pharma Ltd which concerns the concepts of bad faith and unjustified threats in respect of a trade mark and the IPO’s publication of the government’s response following its call for evidence regarding the issues rights holders may face enforcing their IP rights. or to read the full analysis.