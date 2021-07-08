menu-search
Legal News

IP weekly highlights—8 July 2021

Published on: 08 July 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Patents
  • Triumph for pharma company Servier in £200m damages claim before the Supreme Court (Secretary of State for Health and another (Appellants) v Servier Laboratories Ltd and others (Respondents))
  • Should Apple have anticipated the outcome of second Optis trial? (Optis v Apple)
  • Trade marks/passing off
  • Trade marks—bad faith and unjustified threats (Fox Group International Ltd v Teleta Pharma Ltd)
  • Report expressing concern on global trade of fake goods published
  • General IP
  • IPO publishes government response on call for views on Enforcement framework
This week's edition of IP weekly highlights includes analysis of the case of Secretary of State for Health v Servier Laboratories Ltd in which the Secretary of State failed in their appeal to the Supreme Court in a £200m damages claim under the economic tort of unlawful interference for a patent which was held to be invalid, the case of Fox Group International Ltd v Teleta Pharma Ltd which concerns the concepts of bad faith and unjustified threats in respect of a trade mark and the IPO’s publication of the government’s response following its call for evidence regarding the issues rights holders may face enforcing their IP rights. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

