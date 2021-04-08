Sign-in Help
Legal News

IP weekly highlights—8 April 2021

Published on: 08 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Trade marks/passing off
  • One body to govern them all? Passing off; trade mark infringement; appeals (UK Gymnastics v British Amateur Gymnastics Association)
  • Injunctive relief refused while the claimants pay the defendants’ costs (Lifestyle Equities v Amazon)
  • Internet
  • Google, Facebook and others get clarity on illegal content liability in EU’s draft DSA rules
  • General IP
  • Intellectual Property Office announces end to temporary fee changes
  • Brexit
This week's edition of IP weekly highlights includes analysis of the Court of Appeal’s decision in the trade mark infringement and passing off case UK Gymnastics v British Amateur Gymnastics Association and the High Court’s decision in Lifestyle Equities v Amazon to refuse injunctive relief because Amazon had put in place restrictions which rendered future trade mark infringement impossible. It also includes analysis of the clarification provided by EU regulators on the degree of knowledge that platforms must have regarding illegal content in order to lose immunity from lawsuits in respect of the draft DSA rules. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

