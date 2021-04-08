IP weekly highlights—8 April 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of IP weekly highlights includes analysis of the Court of Appeal’s decision in the trade mark infringement and passing off case UK Gymnastics v British Amateur Gymnastics Association and the High Court’s decision in Lifestyle Equities v Amazon to refuse injunctive relief because Amazon had put in place restrictions which rendered future trade mark infringement impossible. It also includes analysis of the clarification provided by EU regulators on the degree of knowledge that platforms must have regarding illegal content in order to lose immunity from lawsuits in respect of the draft DSA rules. or to read the full analysis.