Sign-in Help
Home / IP / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

IP weekly highlights—7 September 2017

IP weekly highlights—7 September 2017
Published on: 07 September 2017
Updated on: 04 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • IP weekly highlights—7 September 2017
  • In this issue:
  • General IP
  • Little evidence of social media being used to promote IP infringement
  • Government wants to maintain science links with EU but is silent on future funding
  • European Commission answers questions on protecting EU intellectual property rights
  • Life sciences
  • EMA survey launched on awareness of arrangements for reporting side effects
  • EU sets out plan to tackle antimicrobial resistance
  • Daily and weekly news alerts
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of IP weekly highlights includes details of an IPO study into the use of social medial to promote intellectual property rights infringement and analysis of the government’s Brexit policy paper on science and innovation collaboration. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Scrip dividends

Dividends involve a distribution of cash or a distribution of non-cash assets (known as a distribution in kind or a distribution in specie).A scrip dividend (in a tax context, sometimes referred to as a stock dividend) allows a shareholder to receive new shares in a company as an alternative to a

LEXISNEXIS

Quantum meruit (value of services) and quantum valebat (value of goods)

When is quantum meruit and quantum valebat relevant?Claims in quantum meruit (value of services) and quantum valebat (value of goods) arise in diverse situations ranging from where contractual terms are silent on issues of payment to where there is no contract at all (Serck v Drake & Scull).General

LEXISNEXIS

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSE)—environmental and health and safety enquiries

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSEs) are industry standard pre-contract enquiries used in commercial property transactions. CPSEs are endorsed by the British Property Federation and are free to use. The CPSEs include specific environmental enquiries at enquiry 15 and there are several

LEXISNEXIS

Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS)

What is QOCS?Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS) was introduced on 1 April 2013 as part of the Jackson costs reforms following the removal of a claimant’s right to recover additional liabilities from the defendant, ie success fees and after the event (ATE) insurance premiums. The relevant CPR

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More