IP weekly highlights—7 October 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of IP weekly highlights includes the Court of Appeal’s ruling in Thaler v Comptroller which concerned patent applications that were said to have been devised by an AI ‘creativity machine’, the Advocate General’s opinion in Austro-Mechana v Strato AG in which it was considered whether private copying levies are payable by cloud storage providers to copyright owners and the publication of new sentencing guidance for trade mark offences by the Courts and Tribunals Judiciary. or to read the full analysis.