Legal News

IP weekly highlights—7 October 2021

Published on: 07 October 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • IP weekly highlights—7 October 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Patents
  • AI Inventors—UK Court of Appeal judgment on DABUS (Thaler v Comptroller)
  • Copyright & associated rights
  • Advocate General’s opinion—private copying in the cloud (Austro-Mechana)
  • UK Music sets out its ‘Music Industry Strategic Recovery Plan’
  • Trade marks/passing off
  • CTJ publishes new sentencing guidelines for modern slavery and trade mark offences
  • General IP
Article summary

This week's edition of IP weekly highlights includes the Court of Appeal’s ruling in Thaler v Comptroller which concerned patent applications that were said to have been devised by an AI ‘creativity machine’, the Advocate General’s opinion in Austro-Mechana v Strato AG in which it was considered whether private copying levies are payable by cloud storage providers to copyright owners and the publication of new sentencing guidance for trade mark offences by the Courts and Tribunals Judiciary. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

