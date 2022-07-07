- IP weekly highlights—7 July 2022
- In this issue:
- Patents
- Patent law—the grace is on?
- EPO announces that PPH is indefinitely permanent between IP Australia and EPO
- Trade marks/passing off
- Damages—no turning back
- General IP
- IPO issues changes to patents, designs and trade marks forms
- Dates for your diary
Welcome to this week’s edition of the IP weekly highlights: a hand-picked summary of news analysis, updates and new content from the world of IP. These highlights focus on the key rights of copyright and associated rights, database rights, trade marks and passing off, designs, and patents as well as covering issues relating to confidential information, know-how R&D and IP disputes all mainly from a UK and European perspective.
