IP weekly highlights—7 January 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of IP weekly highlights includes initial commentary of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement and its IP provisions, summaries of updated Brexit guidance affecting IP now following the end of the Brexit transition period, the publication of the adopted amendments to a number of Rules of the Hague Agreement Concerning the International Registration of Industrial Designs by the Assembly of the Hague Union and an announcement from the Intellectual Property Office that IT maintenance is to disrupt its service to search and classify trade mark goods and services from 6 January. or to read the full analysis.