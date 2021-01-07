- IP weekly highlights—7 January 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Comment—Relieved? UK and EU agree post-Brexit deal
- Comment—EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement provisions on IP and life sciences
- European Union (Future Relationship) Act 2020
- Examining the European Union (Future Relationship) Act 2020
- Protecting international intellectual property in the UK—Brexit transition guidance
- Protecting UK intellectual property abroad—Brexit transition guidance reissued on IP completion day
- Data protection and copyright—Brexit transition guidance reissued post-IP completion day
- UK-EU data flows, adequacy and regulatory changes from 1 January 2021
- EURid issues third Brexit notice
- Protecting food and drink names—additional Brexit transition guidance from Defra
- Goods on the market—Brexit transition guidance reissued on IP completion day
- Designs
- Hague Union adopts amendments to the Hague Agreement
- Trade marks/passing off
- IPO announces that IT maintenance is to disrupt its services
- Internet
- EU telecoms and internet companies may get more flexibility on data use in latest ePrivacy text
Article summary
This week's edition of IP weekly highlights includes initial commentary of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement and its IP provisions, summaries of updated Brexit guidance affecting IP now following the end of the Brexit transition period, the publication of the adopted amendments to a number of Rules of the Hague Agreement Concerning the International Registration of Industrial Designs by the Assembly of the Hague Union and an announcement from the Intellectual Property Office that IT maintenance is to disrupt its service to search and classify trade mark goods and services from 6 January.
