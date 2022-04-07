LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

IP weekly highlights—7 April 2022

Published on: 07 April 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Copyright & associated rights
  • Oh Why and Oh I—High Court finds no copyright infringement by Ed Sheeran (Sheeran v Chokri)
  • IPEC—Security for costs claim dismissed in copyright infringement claim (Photobooth Props v NEPBH)
  • Patents
  • Court of Appeal clarifies licence exclusivity requirements and costs order (Neurim v Mylan)
  • Final Injunctions—to stay or not to stay, that was the question (Neurim v Mylan)
  • Optis wins final technical trial against Apple in the Patents Court (Optis v Apple)
  • Commission seeks feedback on revised framework for compulsory licensing of patents
Article summary

Welcome to this week’s edition of the IP weekly highlights: a hand-picked summary of news analysis, updates and new content from the world of IP. These highlights focus on the key rights of copyright and associated rights, database rights, trade marks and passing off, designs, and patents as well as covering issues relating to confidential information, know-how R&D and IP disputes all mainly from a UK and European perspective. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

