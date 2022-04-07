- IP weekly highlights—7 April 2022
- In this issue:
- Copyright & associated rights
- Oh Why and Oh I—High Court finds no copyright infringement by Ed Sheeran (Sheeran v Chokri)
- IPEC—Security for costs claim dismissed in copyright infringement claim (Photobooth Props v NEPBH)
- Patents
- Court of Appeal clarifies licence exclusivity requirements and costs order (Neurim v Mylan)
- Final Injunctions—to stay or not to stay, that was the question (Neurim v Mylan)
- Optis wins final technical trial against Apple in the Patents Court (Optis v Apple)
- Commission seeks feedback on revised framework for compulsory licensing of patents
- Trade marks/passing off
- General Court annuls EUIPO decision that EUTM opponent could not rely on UK passing off right after end of Brexit transition period (Nowhere Co Ltd v EUIPO)
- EUIPO implements new AI-based comparison of goods and services
- Russia to allow imports without brand owner permission
- Designs
- If the boot fits…using the right evidence in design cases (Fairfax & Favor v House of Bruar)
- WIPO publishes information on China’s accession to the Hague System
- General IP
- EUIPO adopts decision on communication through API for trade marks and designs
Welcome to this week’s edition of the IP weekly highlights: a hand-picked summary of news analysis, updates and new content from the world of IP. These highlights focus on the key rights of copyright and associated rights, database rights, trade marks and passing off, designs, and patents as well as covering issues relating to confidential information, know-how R&D and IP disputes all mainly from a UK and European perspective.
