IP weekly highlights—6 May 2021

Published on: 06 May 2021
  • In this issue:
  • General IP
  • IPO shares its transformation roadmap
  • EUIPO publishes report on IPR infringement on social media
  • Trade marks/passing off
  • European Commission consultation on geographical indications for non-agricultural products
  • Designs
  • Part 36 and split trial—court refuses to make costs order until after damages quantified (Original Beauty Technology Company v G4K Fashion)
  • European Commission opens IP consultation on reviewing industrial design rules
This week's edition of IP weekly highlights includes the publication of guidance on the IPO’s One IPO transformation programme which outlines the various steps that will be taken over the next five years to implement required changes, the launch of a consultation by the European Commission on geographical indications for ‘authentic geographically-rooted non-agricultural products’ and analysis of the case Original Beauty Technology Company v G4K Fashion which concerned the infringement of unregistered design rights and Part 36. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

