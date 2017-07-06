IP weekly highlights—6 July 2017

Article summary

This week’s edition of IP highlights has an intellectual property disputes flavour to it. It includes analysis of two cases concerning Sir Cliff Richard and the BBC, one involving observations about the incurred costs of the claimant and the other the statement to be read out in open court. Other highlights include a case in which an application to transfer a claim to the Chancery Division from the IPEC was refused (77 Ltd v Ordnance Survey), and details of business guidance related to the Intellectual Property (Unjustified Threats) Act 2017 which has been issued by the Intellectual Property Office. or to read the full analysis.