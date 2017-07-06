Sign-in Help
IP weekly highlights—6 July 2017

Published on: 06 July 2017
Updated on: 04 January 2021
  • IP weekly highlights—6 July 2017
  • In this issue:
  • Designs
  • EU General Court upholds validity of electronic wristband design (Murphy v EUIPO)
  • General IP
  • In brief: incurred costs consideration and costs budget cap (Sir Cliff Richard v BBC)
  • Alert: High Court rules on statement in open court (Richard v BBC)
  • Access to justice in the IPEC (77 Ltd v Ordnance Survey)
  • Confiscation and compensation orders following private prosecutions (R v Somaia)
  • IPO guidance for businesses on intellectual property threats law
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of IP highlights has an intellectual property disputes flavour to it. It includes analysis of two cases concerning Sir Cliff Richard and the BBC, one involving observations about the incurred costs of the claimant and the other the statement to be read out in open court. Other highlights include a case in which an application to transfer a claim to the Chancery Division from the IPEC was refused (77 Ltd v Ordnance Survey), and details of business guidance related to the Intellectual Property (Unjustified Threats) Act 2017 which has been issued by the Intellectual Property Office. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

