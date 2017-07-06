- IP weekly highlights—6 July 2017
- In this issue:
- Designs
- EU General Court upholds validity of electronic wristband design (Murphy v EUIPO)
- General IP
- In brief: incurred costs consideration and costs budget cap (Sir Cliff Richard v BBC)
- Alert: High Court rules on statement in open court (Richard v BBC)
- Access to justice in the IPEC (77 Ltd v Ordnance Survey)
- Confiscation and compensation orders following private prosecutions (R v Somaia)
- IPO guidance for businesses on intellectual property threats law
- Business and Property Courts—official start date
- Life Sciences
- Pharmaceutical industry welcomes government’s post-Brexit medicine regulation plans
- New £100m fund to attract highly skilled researchers to UK
- New EU–US approach to development of medicines for rare paediatric diseases
- The potential of genomics in health protection and disease prevention
- New platform for co-ordinated advice on medicines in the EU
- Patient trials to take place for miniature heart pump
- Media
- Global developments and legislative changes in the recorded music industry
- Regulation on online content portability published in the Official Journal
- BBC (Independence) Bill [HL]
- Patents
- EPO launches fast-track patent pilots with Malaysia and the Philippines
- EPO releases first-ever report on quality of patent process
- Reputation management
- ECHR upholds prohibition on processing of personal data by refining the scope of journalistic purpose (Satakunnan Markkinapörssi Oy and Satamedia Oy v Finland)
- Trade marks
- High Court refuses application to adduce expert evidence (Glaxo v Sandoz)
- Reviewing the implementation of the EU Customs Regulation
- General Court upholds EUIPO decision on bad faith (Cipriani v EUIPO)
- Additional IP updates this week
- Study shows worldwide growth in climate change technologies
- New forum for UK’s digital economy
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice note
- Coming up
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Latest Q&As
- Useful information
Article summary
This week’s edition of IP highlights has an intellectual property disputes flavour to it. It includes analysis of two cases concerning Sir Cliff Richard and the BBC, one involving observations about the incurred costs of the claimant and the other the statement to be read out in open court. Other highlights include a case in which an application to transfer a claim to the Chancery Division from the IPEC was refused (77 Ltd v Ordnance Survey), and details of business guidance related to the Intellectual Property (Unjustified Threats) Act 2017 which has been issued by the Intellectual Property Office.
